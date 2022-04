Hryvnia Exchange Rate To Not Change On April 21 – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine has retained the official hryvnia exchange rate at 29.2549 UAH/USD.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the previous day, the NBU also retained the official hryvnia exchange rate at 29.2549.

Official hryvnia exchange rates:

Official rate GBP 1 38.1850 USD 1 29.2549 CHF 1 30.9069 JPY 10 2.2880 RUB 10 3.5362 EUR 1 31.6787

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU changed details of the account in dollars to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the National Bank had opened a special multi-currency account to help the Ukrainian army. You can transfer funds both using bank details and using a payment card.