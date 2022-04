Partisan leaflets appeared in occupied Kherson warning the Russian invaders and their supporters of retaliation.

That follows from the Telegram channel Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine today, April 20.

A warning leaflet appeared on a pole in Kherson. In it, Ukrainian patriots report that the occupation regime will not last long, and punishment will catch up to all those who support it.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 16, unknown patriots successfully corrected fire on the Russian military in the temporarily occupied town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region. Thanks to this, the entire personnel of the Russians, who unloaded 10 railcars with ammunition, was eliminated.

"Rail partisans" carried out several actions to render unusable railway tracks in four regions of the Russian Federation.

On March 25, Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that partisan detachments had been prepared in advance, which would remain behind Russian lines.