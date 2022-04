The chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, says that 80% of the territory in Luhansk region is already under Russian control.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After our troops withdrew from Kreminna, the scope of occupied territories is 80%," he wrote.

Haidai noted that everything is unchanged in Rubizhne and Popasna - the invaders control only parts of the cities, they cannot break deep into.

He added that if the "Easter truce" is established on Sunday, April 24, then the regional authorities will use it to the maximum, both for evacuation and for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Haidai said that the situation in Popasna is similar to Mariupol - the city has turned into a continuous ruin, and its residents have been living in bomb shelters for more than 50 days.