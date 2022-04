There Are Very Few Traitors In Internal Affairs Ministry - Deputy Minister Yenin

First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin notes that there are traitors in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but there are very few of them compared to the total number of employees.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"More than 300,000 people work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs - it's like one big city. And of course, there are traitors for so many people, but I assure you, this is a very small number compared to the total number of employees," he said.

According to the deputy minister, since February 24, employees of the Department of Internal Security have been carrying out large-scale and coordinated work with other law enforcement agencies to identify individuals who cooperate with the enemy to ensure its interests and cause harm to their own state.

"So, more than 99% of the employees remained loyal to Ukraine, the oath, our citizens and continued to fulfill their official duty conscientiously and courageously," Yenin stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova believes that there are spies and enemy agents in every body.