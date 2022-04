NATO Countries May Be Involved In Evacuation Of Civilians From Mariupol

U.S. allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) may take part in the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol. This was stated by the representative of the U.S. Department of State Victoria Nuland, CNN reports.

According to her, there was previously hope that the Russian military could allow the safe passage of civilians and wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from an almost completely destroyed city.

"Such an arrangement “has fallen apart a number of times before,” and ultimately, it is up to the Russians to allow safe passage,” Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland cautioned.

She also admitted that NATO countries will participate in the evacuation of residents of the city.

Recall, on April 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Turkey announced its readiness to evacuate the wounded and killed from Mariupol. He also added that everything depends on the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the soldiers of the 36th separate marine brigade appealed to the governments of foreign states with an appeal to urgently take out the wounded and civilians who are hiding at the Azovstal plant from Mariupol.

And Reuters, citing an unnamed European Union official, reported that Russian troops could completely capture Mariupol in the next few days.