Ukraine supports the initiative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres to organize a four-day "silence regime" from April 21. This is indicated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine today, April 20.

The Foreign Ministry reports that the truce is necessary for the safe evacuation of thousands of civilians from war zones, especially from Mariupol. The Ministry also demanded that Russia stop attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine so as not to endanger people, especially women and children, as well as humanitarian personnel and journalists.

"The Russian Federation must also ensure safe and unhindered access to the population in the temporarily occupied territories of humanitarian personnel and their vehicles and equipment. We note that the blockades by the Russian military of Ukrainian cities, in particular, Mariupol, further exacerbate the already critical humanitarian situation for the civilian population and impede evacuation efforts. Russia must immediately end these blockades," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry hopes that the "silence regime" will allow the evacuation of civilians, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russia and Ukraine to organize a "regime of silence" from April 21 to 24.

On Wednesday, April 20, the Marines of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to foreign countries with a request to urgently remove from Mariupol several hundred military and civilians who are hiding at the Azovstal plant.

At the same time, the Russian invaders force the remaining residents of Mariupol to wear white ribbons and promise to shoot at those who do not.