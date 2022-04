The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled enemy attempts to storm settlements in Luhansk region. This was reported in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy tried to gain a foothold in the western and northwestern parts of Rubizhne. Failed," the operational update reads.

The General Staff added that the enemy was trying to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the village of Novotoshkivske. The enemy's attacks were unsuccessful.

The enemy battalion tactical group operating in the Donbas direction from the 150th motorized rifle division lost its combat effectiveness and was withdrawn to the reorganization area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Luhansk region was left almost without light. The Russian occupiers damaged the high-voltage line, which led to the de-energization of 215 settlements.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov appealed to residents of those regions where hostilities began due to the offensive of the invaders asking to evacuate to safer regions of the country as soon as possible.