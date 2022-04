The city of Popasna, Luhansk region, was partially captured by Russian occupation forces. The occupiers took control of the private sector, and battles with the Ukrainian military moved deep into the city.

The head of the City Military Administration Mykola Khanatov spoke about this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the battles for Popasna have been going on almost from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army. For more than a month, residents of the city remain without electricity, water and gas.

'It's a very difficult situation. Russians are constantly pressing. They want to break through the defense. But thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they do not succeed... But our armed forces in Popasna require support," Khanatov said.

He explained that at the moment the invaders control not only the private sector. The Russian military seized the police building and also controls several multi-storey buildings.

Khanatov added that civilians continue to remain in the city. Due to constant shelling, they do not have the opportunity to leave the shelters for at least a few minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 19, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a military blogger Anatolii Shtefan said that the Ukrainian military had liquidated Libyan mercenaries near Popasna.

On the same day, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had repelled the attacks of the invaders in Popasna and Rubizhne.