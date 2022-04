Germany should impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, raising the price of aggression and doing everything possible to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the supply of heavy weapons and training of Ukrainian military personnel. The German government should study the possibility of German armed enterprises supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

This was stated in a commentary to Guildhall by the Bundestag member from the CDU/CSU Jurgen Hardt.

"The firm position of the CDU/CSU is that Germany should do everything possible to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in opposing Russian aggression. Inclusive with the supply of heavy weapons and tough sanctions that significantly increase the price of aggression," the politician said.

"The death toll is rising by the minute as Ukraine defends all of Europe and values, opposing autocracy and despotism. The German government needs to clearly declare its support for Ukraine and comprehensively assess the ability of German defense companies to quickly provide Ukraine with military equipment, including training Ukrainian servicemen," summed up Bundestag member Jurgen Hardt.

We will remind, the official representative of the U.S. Department of Defense John Kirby said that the partners of Ukraine provided Kyiv with an additional batch of military aircraft and spare parts to repair the aircraft at the disposal of the country, which were damaged or failed.

Also, on April 20, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense reported that Norway had transferred 100 Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. The weapon is designed to hit helicopters and aircraft at low altitudes.