The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommends that parliament postpone Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II from May 9 to 8.

This is stated in the conclusion of the committee to Bill No. 7297, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill itself proposes to amend the law "On perpetuating the victory over Nazism in World War II in 1939-1945," in particular, to determine that in order to honor the memory of all victims of World War II in Ukraine and celebrate the victory over Nazism in Ukraine, a public holiday is celebrated annually on May 8 - Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II.

It is also proposed to amend article 73 (Holidays and non-working days) of the Labor Code, where May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, is defined as a holiday (respectively a day off) instead of May 9.

In addition, if the bill is adopted, the Rada recommends that the President amend its decrees related to Victory Day in terms of the date of the holiday and its name.

According to the authors of the initiative, the fact that in Ukraine the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II is celebrated on May 9 is unacceptable, especially after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"The day of victory over Nazism in World War II is still celebrated on May 9. The communist regime of the USSR deliberately set a date separate from the rest of Europe for the celebration of victory. The Soviet Union, and after it the Russian Federation, turned May 9 into a tool for propaganda and achieving political goals, fomenting wars, justifying their own crimes against humanity," the explanatory note says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former deputy chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Yahun (2014-2015) believes that Russia plans to complete hostilities in Ukraine by Victory Day on May 9.

Russia began preparations for the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow. More than 11,000 servicemen and 200 pieces of equipment and aviation were involved in rehearsals.