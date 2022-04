The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has evacuated 0.5 million people abroad since the beginning of the war.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Since the beginning of the war, Ukrzaliznytsia has evacuated half a million people abroad. Most of the passengers went to Poland. Also, the company is already recording an increase in demand for return trips. Thus, from April 1 to April 9, 4,000 people returned to Ukraine from Poland by train, while from April 10 to April 18, by 50% more - 6,000 passengers. At the same time, during these periods, 10,000 passengers followed in the opposite direction. In addition to Poland, in order to protect themselves and their families, Ukrainians traveled to Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic,” the statement says.

Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia offers trains to Przemysl, Warsaw, Chelm, Budapest, Zahony and Kosice, Vienna and Isaccea.

After the end of hostilities, the company will organize routes for the return of Ukrainians home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service has resumed the possibility for citizens of Ukraine to travel abroad with internal passports due to the situation on the territory of Ukraine during martial law.

Ukrzaliznytsia has evacuated 3.5 million people from hot spots since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.