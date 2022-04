Germany will stop importing oil from Russia by the end of 2022, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. This was reported by Reuters today, April 20.

The German Foreign Minister said that by the current summer, the state will halve imports of Russian oil in order to completely abandon its supplies from Russia by the end of the year.

"We will halve oil by the summer and will be at 0 by the end of the year, and then gas will follow, in a joint European roadmap, because our joint exit, the complete exit of the European Union, is our common strength. I therefore say here clearly and unequivocally yes, Germany is also completely phasing out Russian energy imports," said Baerbock.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany could stop importing Russian gas by the summer, and oil by the end of this year.

Also on April 8, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire said that his country was ready to ban imports of Russian oil.

On April 7, the U.S. Congress approved a bill that would embargo oil and gas from Russia.