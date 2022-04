In Mykolaiv region, the Russian Armed Forces fired at the civil infrastructure from the Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, as a result of the attack by the invaders, the civil infrastructure suffered. This is reported by the South Operational Command.

"In Mykolaiv region, during the night, shelling from the Smerch multiple launch rocket systems continued. The local yacht club, dental clinic, and other infrastructure facilities were affected. The fires that arose were promptly eliminated by rescue services. There were no casualties among the local population," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, 2022, at about 11:50 a.m., the Russian invaders fired at the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed - a man and a woman.

On April 17, Russian troops fired at the center of Kharkiv, killing 5 people and wounding 13 others.

In addition, the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov declares that the Russian invaders will no longer be able to capture Kharkiv.