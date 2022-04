The Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to disclose information about employees who were captured by the Russian military.

Yevhen Yenin, First Deputy Interior Minister, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“Patriots, Ukrainians work in the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are the first to rush into battle from the first days of the invasion. Usually in such an insidious war we get bad news. But to talk about any accurate information about combat losses in the structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the number of employees who are in captivity is to give the enemy strategic information," he said.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not disclose information about the killed law enforcement officers.

"We know about each specific case and do our best to free people from captivity and to ensure that the feat of our heroes is never forgotten," the deputy minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March, Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova reported the death of 1 prosecutor and a severe wound of another during the hostilities.

Also, 1 employee of the prosecutor's office was captured.