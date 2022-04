Criminologists from France have joined to assistance to Ukrainian law enforcement officers in the investigation of the killings of civilians by Russian military in Ukraine.

Yevhen Yenin, First Deputy Interior Minister, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Regarding assistance. Of course, they help. For example, the National Gendarmerie Forensic Research Institute. The head is Francois Hollard. There are 14 people in the group. They examine corpses, take DNA if possible," he said.

Specialists from the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol also help in the investigations.

Forensic investigators and forensic specialists of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police take part in the examination of the bodies found on the territory of the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha.

Yenin said that since the beginning of the war, the employees of the National Police have launched more than 6,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed in Ukraine by the occupiers.

This is 95% of all criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed after the start of full-scale Russian aggression.

"This is because, as a rule, it is the police who are the first to go to the scene to document crimes and provide assistance to victims," ​​the deputy minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the number of civilians killed by the Russian military in Kyiv region could reach 1,000 people.