Ukraine and Canada have agreed to continue negotiations on expanding the agreement on the free trade zone to the sphere of services and investments after the end of the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy with reference to the online meeting of the Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative Taras Kachka with the President of the Canadian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce Zenon Potichnyi and representatives of Canadian business, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are grateful to our Canadian partners for their continued participation in ensuring the work of the funds for the restoration and transformation of the Ukrainian economy, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and the restoration of destroyed property and infrastructure. We are also interested in expanding trade with Canada through the further liberalization of the free trade agreement in services and investments," said Kachka.

The parties also agreed to continue an active dialogue on attracting economic, financial and expert assistance from Canada to critical sectors of the Ukrainian economy, as well as further cooperation in expanding the presence of Canadian investors in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Canada decided to provide Ukraine with a loan of CAD 500 million.