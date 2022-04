Germany Will Train Ukrainian Military To Use Heavy Artillery And Provide Ammunition For It - Media

Germany will provide Ukraine with ammunition for PzH 2000 heavy self-propelled artillery systems, which the Netherlands intends to transfer to the Ukrainian military. Also, the German military will train Ukrainian colleagues to use these self-propelled artillery systems.

Bloomberg reports this with reference to an unnamed official of the German government.

According to him, such a decision is caused by strong pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide more support to Ukraine, which is opposed to the invasion of Russian troops.

The interlocutor of the agency said that the training of the Ukrainian military will be organized in Germany or Poland. In Ukraine, it is impossible to hold such events due to the incessant shelling from Russia.

Recall that an unnamed official of the German government also told Bloomberg that Germany is ready to supply modern tanks to the countries of Eastern Europe, which can transfer Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine, which the Ukrainian military is trained to use.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German edition of Der Spiegel reported that members of the German parliament criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to the lack of supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine.