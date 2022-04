150 Investigative And Operational Groups Work Around The Clock In Kyiv Region - Deputy Interior Minister Yenin

150 investigative and operational groups of law enforcement agencies work around the clock in Kyiv region.

Yevhen Yenin, First Deputy Interior Minister, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Russians must answer for all the atrocities that have been committed and continue to be committed in Ukraine. The occupiers violate a number of laws and customs of war, so law enforcement officers have to work around the clock. And I'm not saying this for the sake of a good word, investigators and forensic specialists of the National Police work day and night. 150 investigative and operational groups are working in Kyiv region," he said.

Yenin noted that there is a lot of work, but law enforcement officers are doing everything to document the crimes as quickly as possible.

Main directions: identification of graves, exhumation of bodies, identification of unidentified bodies, documentation of damage.

According to the Deputy Minister, every illegal, barbaric act must be clearly recorded so that punishment inevitably catches up with everyone involved in crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military killed 900 civilians in Kyiv region.