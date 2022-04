Farmers receive loans under the program of state guarantees secured by 20% of the loan amount.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for lending, the program of state guarantees has been launched for about a month now. According to the conditions, in order to obtain a loan from a bank, for example, for UAH 50 million, it is enough for a farmer to provide 20% for collateral or in this case UAH 10 million, the rest is guaranteed by the state," said the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

He stressed that the volume of lending is increasing every day.

"This year, all funds have been reoriented to the maximum for lending," he said.

According to Solskyi, the issue of exports should be jointly resolved by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

"We need to take out at least 20 million tons of residues from last year. Several tens of million tons will be this year as well. There was a big conversation at the level of presidents in order to direct significant export volumes towards the Baltic ports. We are increasing volumes, in March they were measured in hundreds tons - this figure will turn into millions of tons. It takes a little time," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks issued loans to farmers for almost UAH 5.434 billion.

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) predicts that Ukraine can get a new crop of grains and oilseeds at the level of 63 million tons.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds, which is the largest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of grains and legumes were harvested, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.