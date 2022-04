Throughout Ukraine, the risk of high-precision missile strikes by Russian occupiers remains. The invaders are trying to prevent the movement of the Armed Forces to the east of the country by such actions. This is stated in the message of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

So, the Ministry believes that Russia will continue to launch missile strikes on priority targets.

“Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from north of Kyiv. However, there is still a risk of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukraine,” reads the statement.

It is also noted that Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine show the enemy’s intent to try and disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian servicemen on Tuesday, April 19, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Donbas. Also, the Ukrainian air defense shot down nine enemy air targets per day.

And in Kharkiv region the Ukrainian military defeated the battalion-tactical group of invaders, it retreated to Russia.