The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko and his deputy Serhii Nykolaichuk left for a working visit to Washington as part of the official delegation of Ukraine.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The purpose of the visit is participation in the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

During official events, the head of the NBU will discuss the current situation in the financial sector of Ukraine, the consequences of Russian military aggression against Ukraine for the countries of the European region and the necessary steps for the post-war recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

Representatives of the NBU will take part in meetings with the leadership of the IMF, the World Bank, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

During the visit, bilateral meetings are also planned with the Minister of Finance of Lithuania and the head of the Bank of Lithuania, as well as with the heads of the central banks of Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium and other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine is negotiating with the United States to obtain guarantees for the issuance of government bonds at below-market interest rates.