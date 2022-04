Over the past day, Ukrainian air defense units hit nine air targets of the Russian invaders. In the eastern and southern regions of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy plane, a helicopter, five Orlan-type drones, one S-100 type UAV and one cruise missile.

This is reported by the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"More and more enemy air targets are being destroyed by air defense units of all state defense forces, using all available fire weapons - anti-aircraft missiles, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, including foreign-made ones, anti-aircraft installations and other weapons," the message says.

In the east and south of Ukraine, on April 19, our air defense of the Air Force, Ground Forces, Landing Assault Forces destroyed:

1 aircraft (presumably Su-34 fighter-bomber);

1 helicopter (Ka-52);

5 UAV (Orlan-10);

1 cruise missile;

1 UAV (S-100).

Also, the aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to carry out special tasks, protects the Ukrainian airspace and inflicts fire defeats on the positions of the troops of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that Russia is trying to intimidate Ukraine with statements about the "second phase of the special operation."

The American think tank Institute for the Study of War indicated in its report that the offensive of Russian troops in the east of Ukraine is unlikely to be more successful than previous ones, but Russian forces can wear down Ukrainian defenders or achieve limited success.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian servicemen on Tuesday, April 19, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Donbas.