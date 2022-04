The losses of the Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 20,900 people, 815 tanks, 171 aircraft and hundreds of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to April 20 are approximately:

personnel - about 20,900 people liquidated,

tanks ‒ 815,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 2,087,

artillery systems - 391,

MLRS - 136,

air defense systems - 67,

aircraft - 171,

helicopters - 150,

automotive equipment - 1,504,

ships/boats - 8,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 165,

special equipment - 27,

launchers - 4.

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian servicemen on Tuesday, April 19, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Donbas. Also, the Ukrainian air defense shot down nine enemy air targets per day.

And in Kharkiv region the Ukrainian military defeated a battalion-tactical group of invaders, it retreated to Russia.

Meanwhile, British intelligence reported that the invaders' troops have environmental, logistical and technical problems.