Russian troops are losing in numerous offensive attempts in the Donbass, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulse the attacks, despite the growing enemy shelling. This is stated in the updated UK military intelligence report on the situation in Ukraine on Twitter.

"Russian shelling and strikes on the line of control in Donbas continue to escalate, while the Ukrainians are repelling numerous offensive attempts by Russian troops," the statement said.

British intelligence noted that Russia is hampered by environmental, logistical and technical problems that the invaders have faced so far, combined with the resilience of the highly motivated Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Russia's failure to quell resistance in Mariupol and their indiscriminate attacks, which have harmed the local civilian population, indicate that they still cannot achieve their goals as quickly as they would like," the department concludes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, April 19, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 10 enemy attacks in Donbas. Also, Ukrainian air defense shot down nine enemy air targets in a day.

And in the Kharkiv region they defeated the battalion-tactical group of the invaders, it retreated to Russia.