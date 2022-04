Ukraine Manages To Agree On A Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol On Wednesday – Vereshchuk

The Ukrainian side managed to agree on a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on Wednesday, April 20.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk noted that given the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the operation of the corridor and therefore official reports should be followed.

She assured that the Ukrainian side will make every effort to make the corridor work.

As Ukrainian News reported, on April 18, detained member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Viktor Medvedchuk asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy confirmed his readiness for such an exchange, but in a traditional evening message on the evening of April 19, he regretted that Putin had not responded to the exchange offer.

The Ukrainian government failed to agree with the Russian side on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population on April 17-19 due to heavy shelling in Donbas.

On April 16, a total of 1,449 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors.