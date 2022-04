Russian Military Could Kill Up To 1,000 Civilians In Kyiv Region – Interior Ministry

Russian military could kill up to 1,000 civilians in Kyiv region.

That follows from an interview for Ukrainian News with First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin.

According to him, we can already talk about more than 800 civilians killed.

As Ukrainian News reported, investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation found 13 burials of civilians in Kyiv region.

The Russian military has killed 900 civilians in Kyiv region. During the occupation of Kyiv region, the Russian military killed more than 400 residents of the Bucha community.

1,100 civilians went missing in the occupied and liberated territories.