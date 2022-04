Occupiers Refuse To Fight Free Of Charge, Rebels Shot In Zaporizhzhia Region – Regional Military Administratio

In Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military refuse to take part in the fighting because they are not paid the promised money, after that, the Kadyrov troopers shot several rebel soldiers.

This was stated by the speaker of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Arefiyev.

As Ukrainian News reported, Russian troops have launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, according to intelligence, the occupiers mined roads in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In the village of Fedorivka, Polohy district, Russians mined all roads, fields, plantations and even cemeteries.