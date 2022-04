Banks Will Be Open Without A Day Off On April 25

Banks will work without a day off on April 25.

That follows from the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

The holiday of Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022, is not transferred, respectively, Monday, April 25, 2022 is a working day, in particular for the banking system.

Interbank transactions via the Electronic Payment System will be made from April 23 to 25, 2022, inclusive, with the date of the banking day April 25, 2022.

As Ukrainian News reported, despite the war, the EPS is operating normally and without interruption, as in peacetime.

All Ukrainian banks are connected to the system and can make customer payments almost around the clock and without days off, taking into account their own needs and the needs of their customers.

Due to the martial law in Ukraine, there will be no long weekend for Easter. In particular, the day off was canceled on Monday, April 25. There will also be no additional day off on Monday, May 2.