The United Kingdom is revoking the status of a "recognized exchange" from the Moscow Stock Exchange.

That follows from the message of the British Treasury, Ukrainian News reports.

It is noted that as a result, investors will not be able to gain access to certain UK tax benefits when trading securities on the Moscow Stock Exchange in the future, but existing investments will be protected.

The British Treasury clarified that there are no grounds for new investments in Russia due to the attack on Ukraine.

Recognized Stock Exchange status is a classification assigned by the UK Office of Taxation and Customs Duties for tax purposes.

Securities traded on a recognized stock exchange are entitled to certain tax benefits.

As Ukrainian News reported, after Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Moscow Stock Exchange fell in 5 minutes and did not open for several days in a row.

