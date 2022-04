Canada Decides To Impose Sanctions Against Putin's Daughters And 12 Other Russians

Canada on Tuesday, April 19, said it was imposing targeted sanctions against 14 people, including the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is indicated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, European Pravda reports.

Thus, it is reported that the new measures impose restrictions against 14 close associates of the Russian regime, including Russian oligarchs and their families. This includes Putin's two adult daughters, as well as the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Maria Lavrova.

Besides, Russian oligarchs Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman and the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina fell under the sanctions.

"These actions demonstrate that Canada will not back down by holding Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates accountable for their involvement in the Russian regime's invasion of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada will deploy a military hospital in Europe to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

Canada also decided to allocate a loan of CAD 500 million to Ukraine.