NATO Should Strengthen Ukraine So Much That New Russian Invasion Becomes Impossible - Boris Johnson

The long-term goal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should be to strengthen Ukraine to such a level that a new invasion of the Russian Federation becomes impossible, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak wrote this on his Telegram channel today, April 19.

Yermak said that the British Prime Minister today held video talks with the leaders of NATO member countries. Johnson said that NATO's long-term goal should be to strengthen Ukraine to such a level that a new Russian invasion becomes impossible.

"This is a serious statement from our ally. This is constantly emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he speaks of the need for more weapons to confront the Russian Federation," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, Namejs-2022 military exercises began in Latvia with the participation of allies in NATO, which will last until May 27.

The U.S. military uses the "lessons" of Russia's war against Ukraine at the exercises.

At the same time, on April 14, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Lukasz Jasina said that Poland and other NATO members are ready to fight back the Russian Federation if it attacks a NATO member country.