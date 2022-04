Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with representatives of large Russian business on Wednesday, April 20. The agenda is unknown. It is reported by Bloomberg.

According to agency sources familiar with the Kremlin's plans, on Wednesday Vladimir Putin will meet with leaders and owners of large businesses.

The interlocutors of the agency, who asked not to be named, added that the agenda of the meeting has not been announced, since information about it is not publicly available.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin plans to continue meetings with representatives of business and various industries in Russia.

