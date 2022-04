The Chinese satellite "Tianqin-1" received data on the global gravitational field during its operation in orbit, according to the data of the University. Sun Yatsen (Guangdong Province, South China). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The satellite was launched in December 2019 to test the technologies of the Tianqin Sky Harp space gravitational wave detection program, which was initiated by the above university in 2015.

Gravity field data is of great importance for the national economy and human well-being, since the relevant data can be used in surveying, geophysics, oil and gas exploration, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

As part of the program, it is planned to build a space gravitational-wave observatory. For this, a constellation in the form of an equilateral triangle with a side length of about 170 thousand km will be formed from three satellites in orbit at an altitude of about 100 thousand km by 2035.

In June and November 2019, the Tianqin program successfully received an echo from a transmitter from the lunar surface, and also detected a signal from five lunar reflectors, respectively, to ensure accurate centimeter-level placement of three satellites in the future.