NBU Changes Details Of Dollar Account For Helping Armed Forces of Ukraine

The National Bank has changed the details of the account in dollars for helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friends, there have been small changes in the details by which you can make a charitable payment for the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians affected by the war with the Russian Federation. We are talking about changing the account numbers for crediting funds in US dollars (USD)," it says.

From now on, filling out the payment, you need to specify the following account number:

- to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 804790258

- for humanitarian aid: 804790266

The rest of the details remained unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, to help the Ukrainian army, the National Bank opened a special multi-currency account.

You can transfer funds both by details and using a payment card.