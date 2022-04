In Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian military carried out a counterattack and resumed control in the area of ​​​​the town of Mariinka.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk direction, near the town of Mariinka, as a result of the counter-offensive of our troops, the enemy suffered losses and retreated. The units of the Defense Forces resumed control over this settlement," the statement says.

Besides, in the Slobozhanske direction, the invaders partially block the city of Kharkiv. The Russians are shelling Ukrainian troops and infrastructure facilities.

"Enemy units attempted to attack and conduct assault operations south of the town of Izium. They did not succeed, suffered losses and were forced to retreat to previously occupied positions," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a conscript of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone in Luhansk region.

The command of the 144th motorized rifle division (military unit 23060, Smolensk) secretly takes their families from Bryansk region deep into the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the extension of martial law from 05:30 a.m. on April 25 for 30 days.