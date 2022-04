1,500 citizens and business representatives bought war bonds last week (April 11-15).

The National Bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance has held 16 auctions for the sale of war bonds, and thus attracted about UAH 36.4 billion, USD 12 million and EUR 143.4 million to the state budget.

As before, the largest portfolio of war bonds of Ukraine is concentrated among banks - primary dealers.

At the same time, more and more citizens and business representatives are joining the support of Ukraine, buying war bonds.

As of April 18, almost 7,400 citizens and business representatives of Ukraine became the owners of war bonds (worth about UAH 5.5 billion, USD 4.7 million and EUR 22 million).

Of these, 1,500 joined in the previous week.

The volume of investments of non-residents in war bonds exceeds UAH 50 million.

It is noted that war bonds remain an important tool for supporting uninterrupted financing of the public finance system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank on March 22, 2022 began publishing statistics from the NBU depository on war bonds on a weekly basis.