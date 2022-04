The command of the 144th motorized rifle division (military unit 23060, Smolensk) secretly takes their families from the Bryansk region deep into the Russian Federation. This was reported by journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk on Facebook, April 19.

"The command of the 144th motorized rifle division (military unit 23060, Smolensk) secretly takes their families from the Bryansk region deep into the Russian Federation. According to reports, their families were taken out by: the commander of the 254th motorized rifle regiment (military unit 91704, Klintsy) - Colonel Danshin I.A. ., commander of 1032 separate material support battalion (military unit 14370, Pochep) - lieutenant colonel Samedov M.N.," the journalist wrote.

Tsymbalyuk noted that the Russian military is carefully concealing information about the need for evacuation so as not to provoke panic among the local population.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 14, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council reported that Russia was carrying out terrorist attacks on its territory in order to blame Ukraine for them.

On March 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that Russia was preparing provocations with shelling of its territories in order to blame Ukraine for them.

On March 23, the governor of Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said that a shell allegedly fired from the Ukrainian side had landed in the village.

On March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that unauthorized detonation of ammunition occurred in Belgorod (Russia) due to neglect of safety rules and violations of transportation requirements.

And on April 14, the border directorate of the FSB of the Russian Federation announced the shelling of Bryansk region, in which Ukraine was accused.