Number Of Wounded Children Up 5 To 367 Since Beginning Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The number of killed children over the past day, April 18, has not changed and is 205, wounded - increased by 5 to 367 since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"572 children were wounded in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Over the past day, the official death toll of children has not changed - 205. The number of wounded has increased - 367," it says.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 118, in Kyiv region - 108, in Kharkiv region - 91, in Chernihiv region - 54, in Kherson region - 43, in Mykolaiv region - 40, in Luhansk region - 36, in Zaporizhzhia region - 25, in the capital - 16, in Sumy region - 16, in Zhytomyr region - 15.

Due to the massive bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the Russian Armed Forces, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, of which 99 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to cooperate in the protection of children affected by the war in Ukraine.

On March 19, the invaders illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.