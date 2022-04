The Metinvest group will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Territorial Defense Forces with 90,000 body armor.

This is stated in the message of the group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Metinvest will allocate 900 tons of steel free of charge, which will be enough to produce about 80,000 body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense. Another 10,000 body armor were purchased abroad as part of the procurement of ready-made protective equipment. Thus, the company will transfer approximately 90,000 body armor for the defenders of Ukraine, which covers a significant part of the needs of the military," the message says.

Also, thermal imagers, helmets, first-aid kits, medical tourniquets and harnesses were purchased at the expense of Metinvest.

"Companies that specialize in the processing of armored plates have already transferred 250 tons of material. Steel is partially produced at Metinvest enterprises, partially purchased in Ukraine and abroad. Metinvest provides all rolled metal products for free to enterprises certified for the production of body armor. They are further distributed into units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the enterprises of the Metinvest group mastered the production of armored plates for body armor.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%), which manage the group as a partnership.

SCM is 100% owned by Rinat Akhmetov; Smart Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.