Arestovych Considers 3 Scenarios For Development Of 3rd Phase Of War After Battle For Donbas

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych considers 3 options for the development of events during the third phase of the war after the battle for the Donbas.

He announced this at a briefing on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attempts by the political leadership of Russia, which is driving its troops to death in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and sell this "success" to Russian society as the main goal of the war, will fail. Our troops will not allow this to be done. The political and top military leadership (of Ukraine) skillfully lead the operation, monitor the development of the situation and take the necessary measures," said the advisor to the head of the Office.

According to Arestovych, this is the second phase of the war, the results of which will determine the third phase, which, in turn, can go according to three scenarios:

- Russians will stand still, having spent all their reserves (and this is their last operational reserve), and conduct tactical actions to retain territories;

- they can leave the territory of Ukraine;

- they can move on to peace talks again.

"We will see, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded them that if they finish off Mariupol, there may not be peace talks," Arestovych said.

In this case, according to him, the actions of the Armed Forces will be aimed at the complete destruction of the enemy, relying on the help of the West.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Arestovych believes that the beginning of the offensive of Russian troops in the Donbas will be the last big offensive in this war.