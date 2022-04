Elon Musk's company Starlink is working on opening a representative office in Ukraine so that not only the military, but also ordinary Ukrainians can use high-speed Internet.

This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

He said that even at the beginning of the Russian invasion, Elon Mask, at the request of Ukraine, gave the first 500 Starlink stations with free firmware for Ukraine. The military began to use them.

“Today, more than 10,000 stations help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stay in touch and carry out special operations, support the operation of critical energy and telecommunications facilities, health care facilities and even the sowing campaign, and also bring the de-occupied territories back to life. Now Ukraine is almost impossible to imagine without modern Starlink technology. And this technology will become even more accessible to Ukrainians,” Fedorov wrote.

He added that Starlink has now begun work on opening a representative office in Ukraine.

The head of the authority promised to complete all the necessary procedures for the opening as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrzaliznytsia received 15 StarLink stations from a Ukrainian IT company.

Earlier, the United States transferred 5,000 Starlink stations to Ukraine.