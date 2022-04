Romania will transfer to Ukraine a batch of lethal weapons from the reserves of the Ministry of Defense of its country. This was reported by the Romanian edition of Romania Libera today, April 19.

According to the publication, Romania has amended the legislation to send weapons, since Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Thanks to the Emergency Decree, the state will be able to supply weapons from the reserves of the Ministry of Defense.

"The text of the upcoming decree says that this is necessary in the context of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. After approval of this, Romania will be able to supply products from military reserves to allied or partner states. As you know, Ukraine is not an allied country, but a NATO partner country," the message says.

The publication does not indicate the number and types of weapons that Romania is going to send to Ukraine.

