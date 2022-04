Britain Will Not Help Russia With Exchange Of Medvedchuk - Lewis

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said that Britain would not help Russia with the exchange of Viktor Medvedchuk. It is reported by CNN.

According to him, the British military arrived to the war in Ukraine illegally. This was not an official UK mission.

The minister also added that the government is not considering the possibility of exchanging captured soldiers for the detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

"In fact, we are going through the process of imposing sanctions against people close to the Putin regime. Let's not think about how we can help Russia ... We must find the right balance with Ukraine, so I say to everyone, do not travel illegally to Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine has the support of the UK. We continue to provide this support, and this is the right way to do it," Lewis said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Viktor Medvedchuk will be tried in absentia if he is exchanged for Ukrainian defenders.

The State Bureau of Investigation commented on Medvedchuk's proposal to exchange him for residents and defenders of Mariupol.

Detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He offers to exchange him for the defenders and residents of Mariupol. Putin is aware of Medvedchuk's appeal. However, there has been no response from him so far.

Medvedchuk is in a pre-trial detention center under heavy guard.