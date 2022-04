Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) found 13 burials of civilians in Kyiv region.

This is stated in the report of the SBI with reference to the director of the bureau Oleksii Sukhachov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No crime will go unpunished. Today, no one in the world, except for the perpetrators of the tragedy themselves, doubts that the Russian military committed cannibalistic actions in Irpin, Bucha and other cities of Ukraine. But in addition to political, moral condemnation, there should be a tough legal assessment," Sukhachov said.

Investigators of the SBI examined in Kyiv region an area of about 700 hectares (more than 10,000 houses and buildings)

Mostly these are residential areas where there were few infrastructure facilities, but only schools, hospitals, kindergartens.

During the investigative actions, irrefutable evidence of crimes against humanity of representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the territory of Irpin was established.

In particular, this is the use of ammunition prohibited by the Geneva Convention, unreasonable cruelty, mass extermination of the population.

Also, during the investigative actions, a large number of Russian weapons and ammunition, military equipment, documents were found.

Among other things, investigators of the SBI found 13 burials of citizens.

The use of the following in residential neighborhoods against civilians was documented:

- anti-personnel mines, tank shells and MLRS Grad;

- Iskander-M aerobalistic missile;

- artillery shrapnel shells equipped with swept striking elements and other prohibited weapons.

All of these facts are properly documented and documented.

It is noted that now the investigation group of the SBI has gone to Sumy region, where, together with representatives of the National Police, it will continue to record crimes in the settlements of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1,100 civilians went missing in the occupied and liberated territories.