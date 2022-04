Zelenskyy Proposes To Rada To Approve Martial Law Extension From 5:30 AM On April 25 For 30 Days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the extension of martial law from 5:30 a.m. on April 25 for 30 days.

This is stated in bill No. 7300 of April 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, parliament is invited to adopt a bill on the approval of the Presidential Decree "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine." The bill provides for the approval of the Decree of the Head of State "On the extension of the term of martial law in Ukraine," which extends the term of martial law from 5:30 a.m. on April 25 for 30 days.

The explanatory note indicates that the implementation of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine" will contribute to the adoption of adequate measures aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, the Rada approved the extension of martial law from 5:30 a.m. on March 26 for 30 days.