President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov yesterday, April 18, announced the start of a large-scale offensive by Russia in the east of Ukraine. However, foreign military analysts describe the actions of the Russian Federation as preliminary preparations for a much larger offensive. It is reported by the New York Times.

So, it is reported that, despite missile attacks throughout the country and the strengthening of artillery shelling of cities and military positions, in particular, in the east of Ukraine on Monday, foreign analysts believe that such actions of the Russian Federation did not correspond to the expected large-scale offensive.

It is noted that this opinion was expressed by the official representative of the U.S. Department of Defense John Kirby.

Analysts note that some of the shelling was probably also aimed at shackling Ukrainian troops in cities such as Kharkiv so that they would not support troops in the Donbas, which are expected to bear the brunt of the Russian offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday evening reported that signs of the beginning of an offensive operation of the Russian invaders were being recorded in the Eastern operating zone.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said on the evening of April 17 that Russian troops launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.