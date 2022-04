Fifth Exchange Of Prisoners With Russia Takes Place, 76 Citizens Return To Ukraine - Vereshchuk

Ukraine returned 60 military and 16 civilians in an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Tuesday, April 19.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we exchanged 60 military personnel, 10 of them officers. 16 civilians are also returning home," she wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that this was the fifth exchange of prisoners, and a total of 76 people were exchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the detained Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He offers to exchange him for the defenders and residents of Mariupol.

Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship does not prevent his possible exchange for Ukrainian prisoners, although Moscow said that since Medvedchuk is Ukrainian, they will not take him.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that Medvedchuk would be tried in absentia, in the event of an exchange for Ukrainian defenders.

On April 14, during the fourth exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine returned 22 military and 8 civilians.