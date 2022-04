President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the extension of martial law.

The corresponding bill (No. 7300) was submitted to the Rada on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the moment, the text of the document is not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the legislation, the President issues a decree on the introduction (extension) of martial law, and the Rada approves it for it to enter into force.

Last time, on March 15, the Rada approved the extension of martial law from 5:30 a.m. on March 26 for 30 days.

Consequently, the earlier extended martial law ends on April 25.

The time for which martial law is introduced will be determined in the presidential decree, but the maximum time that can be indicated in such a document is 30 days.

According to the law on martial law, compulsory labor service, alienation of personal property, restriction on movement, curfew, a ban on the trade in weapons and alcohol, a ban on mass events and strikes, a restriction on the work of communications and the Internet, as well as a ban on military prisoners to change their place of residence may be introduced on the territory of Ukraine.