Putin Saw Medvedchuk's Appeal, But There Was No Reaction - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the appeal of Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained in Ukraine. However, there has been no response from him so far. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov to journalists, Interfax writes.

Peskov said that Medvedchuk's appeal was seen in the Kremlin. There has been no response so far.

"We saw (Viktor Medvedchuk's address), there is no reaction (Vladimir Putin’s - ed.) at the moment," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the detained Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He offers to exchange him for the defenders and residents of Mariupol. The video was published by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Medvedchuk is in a pre-trial detention center under heavy guard.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody MP Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.

MP Medvedchuk, who escaped from house arrest, was hiding in a private house in Kyiv.