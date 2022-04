The head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, said that Russia is not considering the use of nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin only allows the use of conventional weapons. Lavrov said this in an interview with India Today.

So, Lavrov said that Russia is not considering the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“After Russia and the United States declared that there should be no nuclear war, this is simply unthinkable, we began to promote the initiative to accept additional obligations within the framework of the permanent members of the UN Security Council ... So the possibility of using nuclear weapons is not considered, only conventional weapons," Lavrov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Lavrov said that the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should put an end to the dominance of the United States of America.

On April 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not intend to stop hostilities during future rounds of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy said the world should be ready for Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense does not predict the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.